Roy Sebag Purchases 10,000 Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$78,250.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Roy Sebag purchased 4,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,680.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Roy Sebag purchased 29,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,248.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Sebag bought 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Roy Sebag bought 5,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Roy Sebag bought 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roy Sebag bought 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,880.00.

Goldmoney Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE XAU opened at C$7.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 30.51. The firm has a market cap of C$103.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.76. Goldmoney Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.45.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.70 million for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

