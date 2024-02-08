Royal Bank of Canada Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $907.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $809.00 to $907.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $842.22.

GWW opened at $945.00 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $978.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $846.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $768.49.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

