Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$45.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTT

Finning International Stock Performance

TSE:FTT traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.51. 308,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.53. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$31.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 4.020979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.