Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $107.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $94.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $95.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

