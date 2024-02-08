RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 19,913 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,913 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $124.56.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

