RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.7% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,128,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

