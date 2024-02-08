RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.3% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.40. 3,510,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,475,241. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

