RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.40. 5,647,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,653,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

