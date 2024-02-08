RPG Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Okta by 37.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Okta by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,743 shares of company stock worth $1,631,799. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

OKTA stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $84.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

