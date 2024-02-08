Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Runway Growth Finance has a payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $546.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.72. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.52 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,114.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,964.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,964.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 39,473 shares of company stock worth $495,191 and have sold 4,562,500 shares worth $55,182,116. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWAY. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Runway Growth Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.35.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

