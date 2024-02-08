Russel Metals (RUSMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results on Friday, February 9th.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
RUSMF opened at $32.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $34.31.
About Russel Metals
