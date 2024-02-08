Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $446.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $446.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a positive rating and cut their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $457.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $536.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.29. Saia has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $556.94.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saia will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,113 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,700. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Saia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

