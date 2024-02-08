ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ScanSource in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

SCSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in ScanSource by 8.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ScanSource by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 115,495 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ScanSource by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ScanSource by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 30,677 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,419.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,782.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,783 over the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

