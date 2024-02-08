Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives $29.20 Average PT from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.79.

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Schneider National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Schneider National has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

