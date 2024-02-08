Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

SMG opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.54. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -38.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.