Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $970.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.02. 1,239,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.55. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after buying an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after buying an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3,915.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after buying an additional 961,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

