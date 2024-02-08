Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.58 million. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,609. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,915.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 961,152 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.