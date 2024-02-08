Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.7 %

Ferrari stock opened at $381.02 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $252.17 and a 12 month high of $391.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

