Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of WFC opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

