Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,031 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

