Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 3,748,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,117,178. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

