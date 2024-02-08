Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,436 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,556,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,361 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

NYSE LUV traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.