Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.
TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.
Shares of TEAM traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.20. The company had a trading volume of 495,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 0.70.
In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,388 shares of company stock worth $67,485,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
