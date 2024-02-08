Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TEAM traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.20. The company had a trading volume of 495,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,388 shares of company stock worth $67,485,919 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.