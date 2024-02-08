Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,995 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CCL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 5,586,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,523,783. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

