Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,377 Shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PMM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

PMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.17. 9,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,294. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.



Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

