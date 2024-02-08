Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 1.2 %

CTVA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.40. 1,000,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

