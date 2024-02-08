Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 103,368 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 462.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.3% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $3,621,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $11,976,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 37.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,631,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,451,000 after purchasing an additional 448,478 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.65.

In other Fluence Energy news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLNC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 499,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,811. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

