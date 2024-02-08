Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 5,228 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 325,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,438,474. The firm has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

