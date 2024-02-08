Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $136.52. 59,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,155. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $233.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.81.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

View Our Latest Report on DG

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.