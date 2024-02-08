Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,881,000 after acquiring an additional 184,645 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,910,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

