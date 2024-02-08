Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $480.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,044. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.17. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $487.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

