Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,078 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $78.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.