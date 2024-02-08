Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 101,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,427. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,974 shares of company stock worth $123,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

