Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.12.

Equifax Price Performance

NYSE:EFX traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.73. The stock had a trading volume of 183,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

