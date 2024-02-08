Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 67,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,052. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ES

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.