Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 41,563 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,563 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,746,000 after buying an additional 209,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.19. 80,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYF

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $552,995.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.