Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,213 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 363.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after buying an additional 483,760 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 118,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.28. 167,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,523,095. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.