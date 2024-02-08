Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 416 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,938,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,010,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,486,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,667,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 58,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,640. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.87.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

FBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

