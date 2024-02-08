Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 753 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

IRM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. 25,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,789. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,081 shares of company stock worth $4,761,039. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

