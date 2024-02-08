Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet raised Shell from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.33. 1,769,032 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.14. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.82%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

