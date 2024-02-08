Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 494 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $8,571,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 289.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 60,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.45. 970,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,554. The stock has a market cap of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

