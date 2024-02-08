Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.72. 5,311,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,693,693. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

