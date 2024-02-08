Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 77.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,355,000 after acquiring an additional 180,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 405,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,516. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

