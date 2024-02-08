Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Invests $284,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.99. 221,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,734. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.97. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.