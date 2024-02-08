Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Invests $401,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
AZO traded down $102.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,740.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,598. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,661.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,583.29.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
