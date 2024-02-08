Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,755,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,553,730. The company has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

