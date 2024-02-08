Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$118.60 and last traded at C$118.60. Approximately 227,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,440,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$114.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shopify Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$86,175.38. Also, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total value of C$4,203,253.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,544 shares of company stock worth $4,905,409. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

