Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
Shore Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %
SHBI stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $17.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SHBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com
raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares
In related news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $41,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,584.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.
