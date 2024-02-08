Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of LON:DUKE opened at GBX 32 ($0.40) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.28. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 28.50 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 35.50 ($0.45). The company has a current ratio of 30.04, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

