Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.69) price objective on shares of Duke Royalty in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUKE
Duke Royalty Price Performance
Duke Royalty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Duke Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Duke Royalty Company Profile
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Royalty
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- What are specialty REITs? How to invest in them
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.