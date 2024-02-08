Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.32. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.05.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.